Length 24m
Year 1998

Ruff One

1998

Motor Yacht

Ruff One is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2006.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Ruff One measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 5.50 feet.

Accommodation

Ruff One accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.5m

crew:

3

draft:

2.7m
