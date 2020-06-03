Running On Waves is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Segel Masten Yachten.

Design

Running On Waves measures 64.00 feet in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 700 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Running On Waves has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Running On Waves accommodates up to 46 guests in 18 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.