Motor yacht Rusalina Exp, previously named True North, was built in 2006 by Newcastle Marine. The 41.76 metre expedition vessel features naval architecture by DeJong and Lebet, and exterior and interior design by Luiz de Basto.

Rusalina Exp has a displacement steel hull, with aluminium superstructure and a beam of 8.5 metres. The sturdy vessel has impressive global capability with a 70,030 litre fuel capacity and 23,659 litre water capacity in addition to plenty stowage space. The well deck can hold several tenders including a jet-skis and an 18 foot Hobie Cat.

Accommodation comprises master suite; four guest suites; Captain’s cabin and two crew cabins. The luxurious master suite is located on the upper deck and features a private study and lounge, with oversized windows providing plenty of natural light. The master suite also opens out to a private deck aft. On the main deck, bevelled glass doors lead from the foyer through to the saloon. Adorned with mahogany and warm colours and comfy furniture, the saloon is a spacious and comfortable living area. There is plenty of outside space for relaxation, with a spacious sundeck, spa pool and sun pads.

With twin Caterpillar engines providing 1,100 horsepower, Rusalina Exp can reach top speeds of 14 knots. This sturdy expedition vessel has impressive global capabilities with a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 11 knots.