Rusalka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2001.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Rusalka measures 36 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Rusalka also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Rusalka has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Rusalka accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rusalka flies the flag of the USA.