Length 49.9m
Year 2010

Rush

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Rush is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Overmarine .

Design

Rush measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Rush has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

Rush also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Rush has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Rush has a fuel capacity of 41,200 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.

She also has a range of 463 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rush accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rush has a hull NB of 165/05.

Rush is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

