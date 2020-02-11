Length 49.9m
Year 2010
Rush
2010|
Motor Yacht
Rush is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Overmarine .
Design
Rush measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Rush has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.
Rush also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Rush has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Rush has a fuel capacity of 41,200 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.
She also has a range of 463 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Rush accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Rush has a hull NB of 165/05.
Rush is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.