Rutli E is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Design

Rutli E measures 30.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rutli E has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Rutli E also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Rutli E has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rutli E has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rutli E accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rutli E has a hull NB of B 06.