Ruya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Alia Yachts.

Design

Ruya measures 41.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 8.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ruya has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Ruya also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Ruya has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Ruya has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ruya accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ruya is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 401.

Ruya is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Cayman Islands .