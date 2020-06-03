Read online now
Length 57.2m
Year 1978

S Cape

1978

|

Motor Yacht

S Cape is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Cammenga.

Design

S Cape measures 57.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres.

S Cape has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

S Cape also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

S Cape has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

S Cape has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 27,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

S Cape accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.6m

crew:

19

draft:

3.25m
