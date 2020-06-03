Sacajawea
1995|
Motor Yacht
Sacajawea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2002.
Design
Sacajawea measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.
Sacajawea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.
Sacajawea also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Sacajawea has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sacajawea has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.
She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sacajawea accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sacajawea has a hull NB of 111.
Sacajawea flies the flag of st vincent .