Sacajawea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Sacajawea measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.

Sacajawea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Sacajawea also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sacajawea has a top speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sacajawea has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sacajawea accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sacajawea has a hull NB of 111.

Sacajawea flies the flag of st vincent .