Safira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Newcastle Marine in Palatka, Florida, United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Safira measures 39.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.17 metres and a beam of 8.79 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Safira has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Christina Norris.

Safira also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Safira has a top speed of 13.30 knots and a cruising speed of 11.10 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Safira has a fuel capacity of 65,425 litres, and a water capacity of 11,520 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Safira accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Safira is MCA compliant. She has a Flag blue hull, whose NB is BN 1004.

Safira is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Red Ensign.