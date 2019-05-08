Sagamar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Sagamar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Sagamar measures 33.70 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 271 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sagamar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Sagamar also features naval architecture by De Vries.

Performance and Capabilities

Sagamar has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sagamar has a fuel capacity of 59,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sagamar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sagamar has a hull NB of 234.

Sagamar is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.