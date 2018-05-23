Sage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Sage measures 39.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.75 feet.

Sage has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Admiral Centro Stile.

Sage also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sage has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sage has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sage accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.