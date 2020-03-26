Sahab IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by CRN.

Design

Performance and Capabilities

Sahab IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Sahab IV measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 621 tonnes.

Sahab IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Sahab IV also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Sahab IV has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sahab IV has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.