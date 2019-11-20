Sahara (previously named Conti One) is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Sahara measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sahara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Sahara also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sahara has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Sahara has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Sahara accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sahara has a White hull.

Sahara flies the flag of Greek.