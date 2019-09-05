Saigon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Saigon measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Saigon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Saigon also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Other Specifications

Saigon has a hull NB of 105/21.