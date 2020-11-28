Read online now
Length 25.6m
Year 2002

Sailbad the Sinner

2002

Motor Yacht

Sailbad the Sinner is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Northcoast Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Sailbad the Sinner measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Sailbad the Sinner has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sailbad the Sinner has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Sailbad the Sinner accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.55m

crew:

-

draft:

1.52m
