Sailbad the Sinner is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Northcoast Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Sailbad the Sinner measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Sailbad the Sinner has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sailbad the Sinner has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Sailbad the Sinner accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.