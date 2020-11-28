We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25.6m
Year 2002
Sailbad the Sinner
Motor Yacht
Sailbad the Sinner is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Northcoast Yachts, in the United States.
Design
Sailbad the Sinner measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.
Sailbad the Sinner has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Sailbad the Sinner has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Sailbad the Sinner accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.