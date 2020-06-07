Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27m
Year 2010

Sailing Catamaran

2010

|

Motor/Sailer Yacht

Sailing Catamaran is a custom motor/sailinger yacht due to launch in 2010 by General Bateaux.

Design

Sailing Catamaran measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 13.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sailing Catamaran has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Young Design.

Sailing Catamaran also features naval architecture by Young Design.

Performance and Capabilities

.

Accommodation

Sailing Catamaran accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

13.3m

crew:

-

draft:

1.9m
Featured Events