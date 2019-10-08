SAILING YACHT A is an exceptionally unique 2017 build by Nobiskrug, measuring 142.80m (468'6"ft).

She is the ultimate embodiment of German superyachts built for the 22nd century.

Measuring almost 143 m and a gross tonnage of about 12,600 GT, she became one of the most impressive PYC superyachts in the world in terms of design and technology.

She is one of the world’s largest and the most advanced superyachts with unique features such as an underwater observation pod, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of- the-art navigation systems. The luxury sailing yacht's three masts are the tallest and most highly loaded freestanding composite structures in the world. The mainmast towers 100 m above the waterline.

The smooth, lustrous silver metallic surfaces and nearly invisible windows give this yacht a futuristic look. World-renowned Philippe Starck created this unconventional design, which challenges the expectations of conventional aesthetics. Nobiskrug high-tech building technology made this fascinating design possible.

Steel hull and steel superstructure with high-tech composite fashion plates that can be formed into any shape or size, a technology Nobiskrug has developed during the past 15 years in co-operation with classification societies and special subcontractors.

Thanks to her striking looks and innovative technology SAILING YACHT A was unquestionably the most anticipated delivery of 2017. She definitely changes the upcoming landscape of the Nobiskrug fleet as well as the future of supersail.

“Born from the desire of the owner to push the boundaries of engineering and challenge the status quo of the industry, ‘SAILING YACHT A’ is undoubtedly one of the most visionary projects Nobiskrug has ever been involved in.” Holger Kahl, Nobiskrug Managing Director.