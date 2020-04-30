Saint Nicolas is a 70.20m (230.31ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2007 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg. The yacht's interior has been designed by Zuretti.

Saint Nicolas has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.80m (41.99ft) and a 3.50m (11.48ft) draft. Saint Nicolas is built to comply to MCA and LR standards.



Performance + Capabilities

Saint Nicolas has a cruising speed of 12 knots, max speed of 15.50 knots and a range of 4000 nm from her 200000-litre fuel tanks.



Saint Nicolas Accommodation

Saint Nicolas offers accommodation for up to 12 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

