Saint Raphael is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti Sail Division, in Italy.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Saint Raphael measures 31.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Saint Raphael has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Her interior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Saint Raphael also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Saint Raphael has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Saint Raphael accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.