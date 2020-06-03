We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sakinah
2005|
Motor Yacht
Sakinah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by New Versilcraft .
Design
Sakinah measures 33.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.
Sakinah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by New Versilcraft.
Performance and Capabilities
Sakinah has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sakinah has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 475 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sakinah accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sakinah has a hull NB of 111.