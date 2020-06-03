Read online now
Length 33.6m
Year 2005

Sakinah

2005

Motor Yacht

Sakinah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by New Versilcraft .

Design

Sakinah measures 33.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.

Sakinah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by New Versilcraft.

Performance and Capabilities

Sakinah has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sakinah has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 475 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sakinah accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sakinah has a hull NB of 111.

Build Team

guests:

10
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

1.9m
