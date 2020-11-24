Salacia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.

Salacia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.

Design

Salacia measures 34.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Salacia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Salacia also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Salacia has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Salacia has a fuel capacity of 3,800 litres, and a water capacity of 6,688 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Salacia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Salacia has a hull NB of 538.

Salacia is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.