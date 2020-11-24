We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Salacia
1997|
Motor Yacht
Salacia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.
Design
Salacia measures 34.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
Salacia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Salacia also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Salacia has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Salacia has a fuel capacity of 3,800 litres, and a water capacity of 6,688 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Salacia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Salacia has a hull NB of 538.
Salacia is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.