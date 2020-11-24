Salamat is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hatteras Yachts.

Salamat is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Salamat measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 291 tonnes.

Salamat has a GRP hull with a gr superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Salamat also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Salamat has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Salamat has a fuel capacity of 24,546 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 1,630 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Salamat accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.