Salamat
1992|
Motor Yacht
Salamat is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Salamat measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 291 tonnes.
Salamat has a GRP hull with a gr superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Salamat also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Salamat has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.
Salamat has a fuel capacity of 24,546 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
She also has a range of 1,630 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Salamat accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.