Salee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Salee measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.95 metres and a beam of 2.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 191 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Salee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Salee also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Salee has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Salee has a fuel capacity of 56,800 litres, and a water capacity of 13,600 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Salee accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Salee is MCA compliant. She has a white hull, whose NB is FB 132.

Salee is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.