Sally Slade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Sally Slade measures 30.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.06 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 106 tonnes.

Sally Slade has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sally Slade has a fuel capacity of 11,002 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Sally Slade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.