Salt Dancer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Royal Huisman , in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Salt Dancer measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

Salt Dancer has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Salt Dancer also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Salt Dancer has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Salt Dancer has a fuel capacity of 23,846 litres, and a water capacity of 6,624 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Salt Dancer accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Salt Dancer has a hull NB of 336.