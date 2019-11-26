Saluzi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Austal and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Saluzi measures 69.09 feet in length and has a beam of 13.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Saluzi has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Austal.

Her interior design is by Tillberg Design AB.

Saluzi also features naval architecture by Austal.

Accommodation

Saluzi accommodates up to 32 guests in 16 cabins. She also houses room for up to 32 crew members.

Other Specifications

Saluzi has a hull NB of 173.

Saluzi is an ABS class yacht.