Salve is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Salve measures 29.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 5.78 feet.

Salve has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Salve has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Salve has a fuel capacity of 16,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Salve accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Salve has a White hull.

Salve is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.