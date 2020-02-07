Originally named April Fool - after being launched on the titular day - this 60.96 metre (200’) custom motor yacht was built by the respected Dutch yacht builders at Feadship. Renamed Samadhi, this modern yacht with flowing lines and a distinctive character was drawn by De Voogt Naval Architects and found her way to the water in 2006.

This superyacht was built for experienced owners, with an emphasis on comfort, noise and vibration as well as incorporating separate TV and dressing rooms on the main deck in addition to a dedicated stateroom. The main lounge has virtually full-length windows, and double doors leading out to the aft deck, making for a very open feel as well as unparalleled views.

With an interior style by Janet Leroy, Samadhi underwent a refit in 2009 and emerged with the highest levels of maintenance, across both exterior and interior. Her exterior spaces offer al fresco dining, while the 8 guests on board can bathe on the sundeck or relax under awning before heading inside to the myriad saloons and dining areas to be looked after by a staff of 18 yacht crew.