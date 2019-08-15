Samar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Devonport Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Samar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Devonport Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Devonport Yachts was acquired by Pendennis Shipyard Ltd in February 2010. More recently Devonport has been rebranded as Pendennis Plus to align itself more effectively with the Pendennis Group of Companies.

Design

Samar measures 76.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,159 tonnes.

Samar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Her interior design is by Joe Thome.

Samar also features naval architecture by Devonport Yachts and Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Samar has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Samar has a fuel capacity of 200,000 litres, and a water capacity of 79,500 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Samar accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 53.

Samar is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.