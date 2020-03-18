Length 24.4m
Year 2015
Samara
2015|
Motor Yacht
Samara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Pachoud Motor Yachts.
Design
Samara measures 24.4 metres in length and has a beam of 9.5 feet.Her exterior design is by Scott Jutson Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Sylvia Bolton.
Performance and Capabilities
Samara has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Samara accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.