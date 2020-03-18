Read online now
Length 24.4m
Year 2015

Samara

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Samara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Pachoud Motor Yachts.

Design

Samara measures 24.4 metres in length and has a beam of 9.5 feet.

Her exterior design is by Scott Jutson Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Sylvia Bolton.

Performance and Capabilities

Samara has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Samara accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

9.5m

crew:

2

draft:

-
