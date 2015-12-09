Samara B is a 33.91m (111.25ft) Sunseeker 34M Flybridge Series motor yacht built in 2011 by Sunseeker in Poole (United Kingdom).

Her exterior is styled by the Sunseeker team who are also responsible for the entire engineering package. This flybridge series luxury yacht has a grp hull with a grp superstructure with a beam of 24.25ft (7.39m) and a 7.48ft (2.28m) draft.



Samara B is capable of 26.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 19.00 knots from her 14,500-litre fuel tanks.