The 55 metre (180’5”) custom-built Samax yacht was launched in 1996 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by Winch Design, while the in-house Feadship design studio De Voogt Naval Architects were responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board.

The interior, also created by Winch Design, flows through the large internal volumes offering ample accommodation for 14 guests in both style and comfort. Samax, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 17 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

The low profile and sleek nature of the exterior reflect the elegance on board, offering distinctive style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 10.30 metres (33’9”). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 17.50 knots with a cruising speed of 15 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Samax is capable of taking those on board across ranges of 5000 nautical miles.