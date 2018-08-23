Samba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Design

Samba measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes.

Samba has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Princess Yachts.

Samba also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

Samba has a top speed of 25.00 knots.

Samba has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,250 litres.

Accommodation

Samba accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.