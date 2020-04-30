Samhan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Samhan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Samhan measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.

Samhan has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Samhan also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Samhan has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Samhan has a fuel capacity of 40,337 litres, and a water capacity of 3,997 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Samhan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samhan has a hull NB of 165/02.