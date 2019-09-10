Samira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Samira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Samira measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Samira has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Samira also features naval architecture by Mangusta (Overmarine) and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Samira has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Samira has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 430 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Samira accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samira is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 105/26.

Samira is a BV class yacht.