Samja is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Samja measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.

Samja has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Michela Reverberi.

Samja also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Samja has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Samja is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Samja measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.

Samja has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Michela Reverberi.

Samja also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Samja has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Samja has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Samja accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samja has a hull NB of 133.01.

Samja is a RINA class yacht.