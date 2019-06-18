Samoa Bay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Samoa Bay measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Samoa Bay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Overmarine.

Samoa Bay also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Samoa Bay has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa water jets type 45 s62/6 propulsion system

Samoa Bay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Samoa Bay measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Samoa Bay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Overmarine.

Samoa Bay also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Samoa Bay has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa water jets type 45 s62/6 propulsion system.

Samoa Bay has a fuel capacity of 14,005 litres, and a water capacity of 2,006 litres.

Accommodation

Samoa Bay accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samoa Bay is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 108/12.

Samoa Bay flies the flag of Italian.