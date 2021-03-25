Samora's Dandy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Samora's Dandy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Samora's Dandy measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes.

Samora's Dandy has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Samora's Dandy also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Samora's Dandy has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Samora's Dandy has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Samora's Dandy accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.