Samurai is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by JMV Industries, in France.

Design

Samurai measures 42.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.30 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a deck material of grp.

Samurai has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Clay Oliver.

Samurai also features naval architecture by Briand Yacht Design and Yannick Abgraal.

Performance and Capabilities

Samurai has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Samurai has a fuel capacity of 1,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Samurai accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samurai is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.