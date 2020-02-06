Samurai One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Astilleros MCIES .

Design

Samurai One measures 45.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres.

Samurai One has a steel hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Samurai One also features naval architecture by Astilleros MCIES .

Performance and Capabilities

Samurai One has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Samurai One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Astilleros MCIES .

Design

Samurai One measures 45.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres.

Samurai One has a steel hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Samurai One also features naval architecture by Astilleros MCIES .

Performance and Capabilities

Samurai One has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Samurai One has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Samurai One accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Samurai One has a hull NB of C0086.