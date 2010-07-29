San Bernardo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2017.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

San Bernardo measures 44.00 feet in length and has a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes.

San Bernardo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

San Bernardo also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

San Bernardo is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, Agram, Bliss, G3, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

San Bernardo has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

San Bernardo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

San Bernardo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.