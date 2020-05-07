Sanam is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Sanam measures 52.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes.

Sanam has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Sanam also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Sanam is a semi-custom PJ 170 model.

The PJ 170 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 52.2 metre motor yachts that demand attention with their combination of strong, substantial lines and sleek sophistication. Nuvolari & Lenard are responsible for the interior design and spacious layout created to make the owner's experience even more comfortable and luxurious.

Other yachts based on this PJ 170 semi-custom model include: Bliss.

Other Specifications

Sanam has a hull NB of PJ 170-03.