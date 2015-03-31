Sancerre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sancerre measures 26.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sancerre has a top speed of 30.00 knots.

Sancerre has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sancerre accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.