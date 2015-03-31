Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.48m
Year 2009

Sancerre

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Sancerre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sancerre measures 26.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sancerre has a top speed of 30.00 knots.

Sancerre has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sancerre accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.4m

crew:

-

draft:

1.86m
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News