Length 26.48m
Year 2009
Sancerre
Motor Yacht
Sancerre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Sancerre measures 26.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Sancerre has a top speed of 30.00 knots.
Sancerre has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Sancerre accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.