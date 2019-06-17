Sandalphon

The custom built M/Y Gisele is a 31m motor yacht, built by Balk Shipyard. Her naval architecture is from Azure Naval Architects and with an interior design by Loijens.

When M/Y Gisele came to Balk Shipyard only her steel hull and aluminum superstructure were finished and Balk Shipyard was commissioned to finish her completely. However, it became shortly after clear that she needed to be extended due to the fact that M/Y Gisele was out of balance. She is extended with 4 metres in total, which gives her a LOA of 31 metres. By the end of 2016 M/Y Gisele will be completed and be delivered to her owner.



Performances :

Project Gisele is capable of 14.50 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 12 knots.



Accommodation

Project Gisele offers accommodation for up to 6-8 guests . She is also capable of carrying up to 3-4 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed yacht experience.