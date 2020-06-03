Sandrine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Sandrine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Sandrine measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.84 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Sandrine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Sandrine also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sandrine has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sandrine has a fuel capacity of 30,283 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sandrine accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sandrine has a hull NB of 118-122.