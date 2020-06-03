Sandrine
2007|
Motor Yacht
Sandrine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Sandrine measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.84 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.
Sandrine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.
Sandrine also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Sandrine has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sandrine has a fuel capacity of 30,283 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sandrine accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sandrine has a hull NB of 118-122.