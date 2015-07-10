Length 35.7m
Year 2018
Sands
2018|
Motor Yacht
Sands is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.
Design
Sands measures 35.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes.
Sands has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Her interior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.
Sands also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Sands has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Sands has a fuel capacity of 9,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Sands accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sands flies the flag of Italian.