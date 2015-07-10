Sands is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Sands measures 35.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes.

Sands has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Her interior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.

Sands also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Sands has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Sands has a fuel capacity of 9,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sands accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sands flies the flag of Italian.