Sandvig is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Danish Royal Dockyard.

Design

Sandvig measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Performance and Capabilities

Sandvig has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Sandvig has a hull NB of M581.