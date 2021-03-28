Read online now
Length 35m
Year 1961

Sandvig

1961

Motor Yacht

Sandvig is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Danish Royal Dockyard.

Design

Sandvig measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Performance and Capabilities

Sandvig has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Sandvig has a hull NB of M581.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.06m

crew:

-

draft:

3.8m
