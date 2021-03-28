We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 35m
Year 1961
Sandvig
1961|
Motor Yacht
Sandvig is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Danish Royal Dockyard.
Design
Sandvig measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.
Performance and Capabilities
Sandvig has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Sandvig has a hull NB of M581.