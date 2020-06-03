Sangria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Apreamare.

Design

Sangria measures 24.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.51 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sangria has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sangria has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Sangria has a fuel capacity of 7,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,320 litres.

Accommodation

Sangria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sangria has a hull NB of M82/06.