Sangria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Apreamare.
Design
Sangria measures 24.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.51 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Sangria has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Sangria has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.
Sangria has a fuel capacity of 7,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,320 litres.
Accommodation
Sangria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Sangria has a hull NB of M82/06.