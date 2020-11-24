Sanjir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Sanjir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Sanjir measures 38.10 metres in length and has a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 261 tonnes.

Sanjir has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Sanjir also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Sanjir has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sanjir has a fuel capacity of 25,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,160 litres.

Other Specifications

Sanjir has a hull NB of 678.